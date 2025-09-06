Police 'really concerned' about missing man last seen in Blackburn

Phillip has been missing for four days.

Police are increasingly concerned about Phillip Place, who has been missing for four days.

Phillip was last seen at Blackburn Hospital at 12.26pm on September 2.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We’re really concerned about his welfare and so we’re asking for your help to bring him home.”

Phillip Place. | Police handout

When he were last seen, Phillip was wearing a black long jacket, grey polo, black joggers and black trainers and is around 5"7 and slight in build, with short white hair.

Police say he is known to Blackburn and is not believed to have links to other areas.

If you have any information or you think you’ve seen Phillip, call 101 and quote log number LC-20250902-0575.