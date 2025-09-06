A popular butchers in Darwen has been taken over by new owners.

Formely known as Shelly’s Butchers, located at 33 Market Street, the new owners also run Turners Butchers based at Stalls 26 & 27 Market Hall, Croft Street.

Elizabeth Sutton and Jordan Elfonzosutton who run Turners Butchers in Darwen will also be taking over the former Shelly's Butchers | Turners Butchers Darwen

Announcing the news on their business Facebook page, delighted duo Elizabeth Sutton and Jordan Elfonzosutton said: “Suttons Butchers Darwen. We are delighted and excited to share with you all that we are the new and very proud owners of what was Shelly’s butchers!

“The market stall WILL remain open as normal and we will be running both businesses.”

They added: “We would first like to thank thank Shelly and Dene for all their help and advice to make this happen, we know we have big shoes to fill but we will sure give it our all.”

They teased for customers to keep their eyes peeled for an official opening date.