Meet the new owners of popular business formerly known as Shelly's Butchers

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 6th Sep 2025, 08:08 BST
A popular butchers in Darwen has been taken over by new owners.

Formely known as Shelly’s Butchers, located at 33 Market Street, the new owners also run Turners Butchers based at Stalls 26 & 27 Market Hall, Croft Street.

Elizabeth Sutton and Jordan Elfonzosutton who run Turners Butchers in Darwen will also be taking over the former Shelly's Butchersplaceholder image
Elizabeth Sutton and Jordan Elfonzosutton who run Turners Butchers in Darwen will also be taking over the former Shelly's Butchers | Turners Butchers Darwen

Announcing the news on their business Facebook page, delighted duo Elizabeth Sutton and Jordan Elfonzosutton said: “Suttons Butchers Darwen. We are delighted and excited to share with you all that we are the new and very proud owners of what was Shelly’s butchers!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The market stall WILL remain open as normal and we will be running both businesses.”

Join our Lancashire Post daily newsletter - it’s fun, It's free, it’s the LEP.

They added: “We would first like to thank thank Shelly and Dene for all their help and advice to make this happen, we know we have big shoes to fill but we will sure give it our all.”

The post attracting a flurry of comments from well-wishers with one saying

They teased for customers to keep their eyes peeled for an official opening date.

Related topics:Blackburn with Darwen CouncilFood
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice