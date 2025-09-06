A new RSPCA charity shop has opened its doors in Chorley.

The new shop which opened on Tuesday is located at 35 Chapel Street and is jam packed with lots of amazing donations.

You can grab a bargain and in-turn you will be supporting the hard work RSPCA staff members do to rehabilitate and rehome the most needy and neglected animals in your area.

The RSPCA branch has other charity shops in Longridge and Penwortham which all help support the branch by selling second hand goods as well as new items.

Branch manager for Preston RSPCA Claire Bradly Russell said: “I still wanted us to have a presence in Chorley but decided to relocate closer to the centre when our lease expired.

“We have amazing customers and avid supporters of the shop and work we do for local animals in need - rehabilitation and rehoming as well as supporting the community with enquiries and advice.

“We are an independently registered charity (separate from the National RSPCA) and raise all our own funds with no government support financially or otherwise.

“We solely rely on the generosity of the community and value every donation made, we’d simply not exist without them.”

She added: “We also have a new and skilled trustee board all from the local area who are excited about having a positive impact; they will help with the strategic development and governance ensuring the branch can continue to have a presence for many years to come.

“Thank you for your support, together we will continue to make a difference for those without a voice.”

Opening hours for the shop are Monday to Saturday - 9am to 4.30pm.