A yellow weather warning remains in place as heavy rain in Lancashire marks the end of the summer.

Residents enjoyed warm temperatures and bright sunshine last week as the summer gave one “last hurrah”.

Temperatures will become slightly colder across the county this, with heavy rain predicted to bring disruption today.

Heavy rain is set to bring disruption to parts of Lancashire next week | Vlad Chețan

In Preston, up to 50mm of rain was forecast to fall in six hours or less, prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow weather warning.

The warning - which also covers Leyland, Chorley, Blackburn, Darwen and Burnley - will be in place until 11.59pm.

Forecasters warned spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures, with power cuts also possible.

Residents were also advised to prepare for flooding and delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris added: “The area of persistent and at times heavy rain that we are expecting to have developed by the end of Sunday will most likely continue for some parts of southern UK through at least the first part of Monday, before starting to clear eastwards.

“By this time however, confidence falls sharply in terms of both its exact location, and rainfall amounts.

“We are keeping a further warning for Monday under review, so please keep up to date with the latest forecast for your area.”

Here’s the weather forecast for Preston:

Monday, September 23

Up to 50mm of rain is set to fall in six hours or less. Weather warning in place until 11.59pm.

Maximum temperature 18C. Minimum temperature 11C.

Residents were advised to prepare for flooding | Contributed

Tuesday, September 24

Overcast changing to light showers by lunchtime.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 8C.

Wednesday, September 25

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.

Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 10C.

Thursday, September 26

Light rain changing to overcast by lunchtime.

Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 6C.

Friday, September 27

Sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 5C.

Saturday, September 28

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.

Maximum temperature 16C. Minimum temperature 8C.

Sunday, September 29

Sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime.

Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 9C.