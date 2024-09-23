Met Office weather warning still in place for parts of Lancashire as heavy rain brings disruption to UK
Residents enjoyed warm temperatures and bright sunshine last week as the summer gave one “last hurrah”.
Temperatures will become slightly colder across the county this, with heavy rain predicted to bring disruption today.
In Preston, up to 50mm of rain was forecast to fall in six hours or less, prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow weather warning.
The warning - which also covers Leyland, Chorley, Blackburn, Darwen and Burnley - will be in place until 11.59pm.
Forecasters warned spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures, with power cuts also possible.
Residents were also advised to prepare for flooding and delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris added: “The area of persistent and at times heavy rain that we are expecting to have developed by the end of Sunday will most likely continue for some parts of southern UK through at least the first part of Monday, before starting to clear eastwards.
“By this time however, confidence falls sharply in terms of both its exact location, and rainfall amounts.
“We are keeping a further warning for Monday under review, so please keep up to date with the latest forecast for your area.”
Monday, September 23
Up to 50mm of rain is set to fall in six hours or less. Weather warning in place until 11.59pm.
Maximum temperature 18C. Minimum temperature 11C.
Tuesday, September 24
Overcast changing to light showers by lunchtime.
Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 8C.
Wednesday, September 25
Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.
Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 10C.
Thursday, September 26
Light rain changing to overcast by lunchtime.
Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 6C.
Friday, September 27
Sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening.
Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 5C.
Saturday, September 28
Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.
Maximum temperature 16C. Minimum temperature 8C.
Sunday, September 29
Sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime.
Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 9C.
