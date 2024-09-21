Finland all set to light up the sky tonight for Blackpool's World Fireworks Championship
The World Fireworks Championship returns this evening (Saturday September 21) and the Finns will be ready to light up the sky with their display.
The Scandinavian nation will be represented by Pyroman Finland Ltd, who will have a chance to display their full artistry.
The company, established 20 years ago, is Finland’s leading supplier of pyrotechnics and special effects.
Poland opened the event with a dazzling spectacle from the Nakaja Art team. on September 7 and the competition will conclude with a presentation from the USA on Saturday, October 5.
America’s light show will be staged by Great Lakes Fireworks from Michigan in the USA.
The company says it draws its inspiration for its breath-taking displays from the shimmering waters of the Great Lakes in North America.
The World Fireworks Championship Blackpool is one of the resort’s most spectacular events, with the firework displays, all synchronised to music, launched from the beach in front of The Blackpool Tower.
The build up will start from 7.30pm, and the display will begin at approximately 8.30pm.
More info: bit.ly/championshipblackpool
