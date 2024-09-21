Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort is offering two weeks of unlimited riding for £60 this half term.

From 9am on Saturday, FY and PR residents can get an October Half Term Pass for just £60 for the next 24 hours.

This gives thrillseekers unlimited access to Pleasure Beach Resort for a bumper 14 days.

Parents, children, friends and daredevils can dare to ride ICON, reach epic heights on the Big One, and high five characters in the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land – as many times as they’d like for two weeks.

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort said: “After a buzzing back to school and work period, we’ve created this offer to give our guests the break they deserve.

“This is a great opportunity for friends and families to get together and experience our world-class rides!”

Included in their eTicket, guests can take advantage of Pleasure Beach’s Halloween line-up.

The park will undergo a scary transformation by day, with Halloween-themed entertainment and activities for the whole family throughout the month of October.

Spooky Halloween guests will be roaming around the park, including Lougarock the werewolf.

Guests can visit the Halloween Hub to enter fancy dress competitions, and enjoy Halloween-themed food and drink.

At the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land there will be Halloween fun and games, plus the chance to say ‘trick or treat’ to Nickelodeon characters including SpongeBob SquarePants and the PAW Patrol pups.

Guests can also decide to buy Journey to Hell tickets this half term; a terrifying, experience-led event, featuring live actors through themed areas of Pleasure Beach Resort, immersive scare zones and unlimited riding after dark.

New for 2024, guests can experience nine terrifying rides engulfed in darkness.

The offer is valid for residents of FY and PR postcodes.

The October Half Term Pass grants unlimited ride access every day between October 21 and 3rd November 3, 2024.

The pass can be bought HERE.