Week long road closure & other major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble

Lasting between one day and three week, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 81 roadworks beginning between Monday, September 23 and Sunday, September 29, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston and South Ribble roadworks starting between September 23 and September 29

Strand Road, Preston What: Lane closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Jetting and CCTV work on the sewer network on behalf of United Utilities. This is rolling works When: Sept 23-Sept 28

Derby Street, Preston What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Carrying out telecoms upgrade works on the roof. We will require a Crane on site under a Road Closure for kit lifting on rooftop and new main pole landing / Legacy kit and steelwork removal. Footway closed, pedestrians crossed to the opposite side within the Road Closure. When: Sept 23-Sept 23