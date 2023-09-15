Watch more videos on Shots!

There is an increasing potential for some disruptive weather across the UK this weekend as humid air moves north across the UK bringing with it the risk of thunderstorms.

The Met Office said a weakening weather front on Saturday will split the country, with cool conditions in the north whilst southern areas remain mostly dry with some sunshine and feeling warm thanks to the humid air and light winds.

Even during Saturday there is the threat of some showers forming in the south and west with the chance of the odd rumble of thunder. However, these are expected to be fairly limited in extent with some focus in the southwest.

Chance of disruption from thunderstorms

Deputy Chief meteorologist, Rebekah Sherwin, said: “The notable change in our weather occurs through Saturday evening as increasingly humid air moves up from the south bringing thunderstorms and heavy downpours. These heavy showers and thunderstorms will spread across much of the UK through the day on Sunday with nowhere immune from the chance of seeing them.

“Some downpours could lead to impacts on the transport network and with thunderstorms likely in places some temporary power disruption is possible. There is also the risk of hail and strong winds in places. It is likely that severe weather warnings will be issued as the confidence over the most likely areas to be affected increases. Stay up to date with the weather in your area, as forecasts can change quickly.”

The forecast for Saturday in the North West:

Rain clearing from the far north of the region, but soon replaced with showers from the south, maybe heavy and locally thundery. Breezy, but feeling a little warmer than recently. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday in the North West: