Lancashire Police still investigating claims jury was bribed to fix Andy Pilley's fraud trial
and live on Freeview channel 276
Andy Pilley, 53, was jailed for 13 years after he was found guilty by a jury at the end of an eight-month trial at Preston Crown Court in May.
The prosecution was brought by National Trading Standards who accused Pilley of fraudulent trading, fraud by false representation and being involved in the acquisition, retention, use or control of the proceeds of fraudulently mis-sold energy contracts.
The court heard that at the heart of the fraud was a web of interconnected companies that misled innocent small businesses across the UK.
But following Pilley's sentencing in July, one juror claimed he was approached in a park by two 'thick-set' men and offered £20,000 to find him guilty.
He was told there would be 'consequences' should he not accept the bribe, which others on the jury had allegedly taken.
In October, Lancashire Police said the complaint "was investigated and there was no evidence of any criminal wrongdoing" and the case had "been closed pending any new information coming to light".
But in a statement issued in November, the force confirmed officers were again looking into allegations of bribery and jury intimidation during the trial.
"While the initial investigation was closed this was subject to review by senior officers, which is standard practice as part of the closure process and, as a result, we can confirm that this investigation remains subject to further inquiries by officers," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
"It would be inappropriate to say any more at this time."
The force confirmed the investigation was still ongoing on Friday (February 16).