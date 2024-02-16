News you can trust since 1886
Blackburn couple who filmed themselves bagging up drugs in front of young son jailed

By Sean Gleaves
Published 16th Feb 2024, 18:39 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 18:48 GMT
Zaara and Rafiq Jamadar ran their illegal drug empire from the kitchen and living room of their home in Higher Audley Street, Blackburn.

The pair recorded themselves on their own CCTV camera bagging spice in front of their young son.

Officers said the boy was "oblivious to what was going on and has since been safeguarded."

Zaara and Rafiq Jamadarf filmed themselves bagging up drugs in front of their young son (Credit: Lancashire Police)Zaara and Rafiq Jamadarf filmed themselves bagging up drugs in front of their young son (Credit: Lancashire Police)
The footage also showed Zaara dealing in her own kitchen, retrieving drugs from on top of a bird cage while her child was sitting on the sofa.

The Jamadar's used their own 17-year-old son to sell drugs on their behalf.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "They also exploited addicts to sell drugs on their behalf, recording and saving mobile phone clips of themselves mocking their victims while they were in a vulnerable state."

Zara Jamadar was jailed for five years and four months (Credit: Lancashire Police)Zara Jamadar was jailed for five years and four months (Credit: Lancashire Police)
The Jamadar's profited to the tune of £60,000 from their criminal activity in total.

Mobile phone evidence showed Zaara was also responsible for supplying crack cocaine and heroin.

Zara Jamadar, 47, of Higher Audley Street, Blackburn pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

Rafiq Jamadar was jailed for four years and nine months (Credit: Lancashire Police)Rafiq Jamadar was jailed for four years and nine months (Credit: Lancashire Police)
She was jailed earlier this week at Preston Crown Court for five years and four months.

Rafiq Jamadar, 50, of Brunel Walk, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to Conspiring to supply a Class B drug.

He was jailed for four years and nine months.

