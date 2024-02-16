Blackburn couple who filmed themselves bagging up drugs in front of young son jailed
Zaara and Rafiq Jamadar ran their illegal drug empire from the kitchen and living room of their home in Higher Audley Street, Blackburn.
The pair recorded themselves on their own CCTV camera bagging spice in front of their young son.
Officers said the boy was "oblivious to what was going on and has since been safeguarded."
The footage also showed Zaara dealing in her own kitchen, retrieving drugs from on top of a bird cage while her child was sitting on the sofa.
The Jamadar's used their own 17-year-old son to sell drugs on their behalf.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "They also exploited addicts to sell drugs on their behalf, recording and saving mobile phone clips of themselves mocking their victims while they were in a vulnerable state."
The Jamadar's profited to the tune of £60,000 from their criminal activity in total.
Mobile phone evidence showed Zaara was also responsible for supplying crack cocaine and heroin.
Zara Jamadar, 47, of Higher Audley Street, Blackburn pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply Class A and Class B drugs.
She was jailed earlier this week at Preston Crown Court for five years and four months.
Rafiq Jamadar, 50, of Brunel Walk, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to Conspiring to supply a Class B drug.
He was jailed for four years and nine months.