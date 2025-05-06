Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An electrician from Leyland has swapped his wires for casino chips after winning a trip to Las Vegas.

Daniel Wright, 33, visited Grosvenor Casino Manchester Bury New Road and entered a prize draw with hopes to bag a boarding pass to Las Vegas.

He won the prize draw to Vegas after entering the competition which includes flights, a seven-night stay at The Paris Hotel & Casino, a $1,000 World Series Of Poker Mini Main Event buy-in and £1,000 in cash expenses.

This is the first time Grosvenor Casinos Manchester Bury New Road has offered a Vegas trip of a lifetime for its customers.

The incredible opportunity is part of a series of exciting prize draws held at Grosvenor Casinos across the country throughout the summer.

Until Sunday, June 1, Grosvenor Casino-goers have the chance to win one of 20 £5,000 Vegas packages on offer in Manchester Bury New Road and Birmingham Hill Street which includes flights from the UK to Las Vegas, a seven-night stay at The Paris Hotel & Casino, a $1,000 WSOP Mini Main Event buy-in, and £1,000 in cash expenses.

The first prize draw took place on Sunday, April 6, with 1,871 Manchester entrants vying for the grand prize, with Daniel securing the win.

He said: “I started playing poker seriously again three and a half years ago with £5 buy-ins at a nearby pub.

“I had been visiting Grosvenor Casino Bury New Road more often to boost my chances of winning, so you can imagine my excitement when I discovered I had won!

“I can't believe I’m now going to be on a plane heading to the dazzling bright lights of Las Vegas.”

33-year-old Lancashire-local, Daniel Wright (far left) was left starstruck after winning a holiday of a lifetime following a visit to Grosvenor Casino Manchester Bury New Road. | UGC

Emily Stratton, General Manager for Grosvenor Casinos Manchester Bury New Road, added: “We are thrilled to offer this amazing opportunity to our customers.

“The Vegas Trip promotion has been a huge success so far, and we can’t wait to see our winners enjoy their poker experience in Las Vegas.”

The next prize draw will be held on Sunday, June 1, at 10pm, where entries earnt throughout each month will give customers the chance to win a trip to Las Vegas themselves.

Grosvenor Casinos is the UK’s largest casino operator with 51 casinos nationwide, offering the best in-venue experience with games such as blackjack, roulette, slots, sports entertainment, and hospitality.

Please gamble responsibly. If you feel you may have an issue or know someone that does click HERE.