A greiving son has told of the moment he found a winning lottery ticket bought by his late mum.

Liam Carter, 34, from Bispham, was still sorting through his late mother’s belongings when he discovered a folded envelope tucked inside her kitchen drawer and inside it was a EuroMillions ticket.

The ticket was for the draw on Friday, April 18, 2025, just two days after his mother Anne had passed away.

In an interview with Playcasino.com, Liam said: “It was in her handwriting — she’d written ‘Sat draw – don’t forget!’ on the front.

“I nearly ignored it, but something told me to check. I scanned it using the National Lottery app, and it said it was a winning ticket but I’d have to call the lottery line.”

On Saturday Liam rang the number and, what he was told, left him speechless.

The ticket had matched five main numbers — 20, 27, 35, 39 and 48 — just missing the two Lucky Stars, 03 and 08.

He said: “When they told me it was worth £18,043, I just froze. I must’ve gone quiet on the phone. It didn’t feel real. She never won anything big in her life — and now this.”

One final gift

Liam said his mum had played the lottery every week, always keeping her tickets in the same spot — that drawer in the kitchen.

He added: “She always said if she ever won, the money would be for me. And even though she never knew about this win, it really felt like something she left behind for me. Like one final gift.”

Liam says he plans to use the money for a flat deposit — something his mum always encouraged him to aim for.

A spokesperson from Playcasino.com shared three key tips for anyone playing the lottery:

1. Never throw away a ticket without checking itEven if it seems unlikely, scan or double-check every ticket — especially during emotional times when things can easily be missed.

2. Keep tickets in a consistent placeA simple system — a drawer, wallet, or envelope — can make all the difference.

3. Know when to callFor prizes over £500, the app won’t show the amount. If prompted, call the National Lottery line — you might be holding more than you think.

A spokesperson for Playcasino said: “Liam’s story shows that the lottery isn’t just about money — it’s about meaning.

“In this case, a forgotten ticket became something powerful and emotional.

“It’s a reminder that even the smallest moments can carry the biggest impact.”