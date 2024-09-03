Breaking

Man who suffered serious burns after suspected gas explosion in Wheatley Drive, Longridge named

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 16:05 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2024, 16:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man who is fighting for his life after a suspected gas explosion at a home in Lancashire has been named locally as Robert Fenwick.

Mr Fenwick, who is in his 40s, was left with serious injuries after the suspected gas explosion which took place at a home on Wheatley Drive, Longridge, at around 10.31am on Sunday.

Police have said a joint investigation will be launched in due course with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause and circumstances that led the suspected gas explosion.Police have said a joint investigation will be launched in due course with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause and circumstances that led the suspected gas explosion.
Police have said a joint investigation will be launched in due course with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause and circumstances that led the suspected gas explosion. | UGC

Two other people were also treated for shock.

In a public Longridge Facebook group which has amassed a following of over 12,000 people, his sister-in-law Emma Fenwick said sorry to the street’s residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “Thank-you for all the lovely comments. This is my brother-in-law’s home.

“Me and my brother are at RPH currently with him.

“We are so sorry for the street and the residents.”

She also thanked everyone who helped her brother-in-law and the Royal Preston Hospital team who she called ‘fantastic’ and ‘amazing’.

Her post was then met with an outpouring of love from well-wishers who informed her she had nothing to apologise for.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said they were continuing to investigate the suspected gas explosion.

They said: “We were called to Wheatley Drive, Longridge, at 10.31am on Sunday (1st September) following reports of an explosion.

“Emergency services attended and found a man in his 40s with serious burn injuries.

“He was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition. Two other people were treated for shock.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

They added that the property suffered significant damage and efforts are ongoing to make it safe.

A small number of surrounding properties were evacuated but most people have been allowed to return home.

A joint investigation with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing to try to establish the cause and circumstances, but at this stage there is nothing to suggest it is suspicious or that there is any third-party involvement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to email or call 101. Quote log 492 of 1st September 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101. Quote log 492 of 1st September 2024.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.