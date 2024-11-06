A man who stole £60 worth of Christmas selection boxes from a B&M store in Skelmersdale has been charged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to the store located on Tawd Valley Retail Park on October 31.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Google

Wesley Speakman, of Blakehall, Skelmersdale was later charged with theft from a shop.

He was due to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.