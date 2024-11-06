Skelmersdale man charged for stealing £60 worth of Christmas selection boxes from B&M store
Officers were called to the store located on Tawd Valley Retail Park on October 31.
A 38-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation.
Wesley Speakman, of Blakehall, Skelmersdale was later charged with theft from a shop.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
He was due to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.