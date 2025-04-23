Man who killed Lancs girl, 3, in tram crash had taken at least 20 lines of cocaine before driving
Louisa (Lulu) Palmisano from Burnley, sadly died in hospital following a road traffic collision between on the afternoon of Saturday, February 22, on Mosley Street in Manchester.
Rawal Rehman, 35, of Lambton Road, Manchester, admitted causing her death by dangerous driving in his Mercedes Sprinter van before ‘panicking’ and fleeing the scene and later being arrested.
Prosecutor Rachel Shenton told Manchester Crown Court Rehman had taken the drugs and visited two massage parlours in the city in the early morning of the incident.
Ms Shenton told the court he had taken at least 20 lines of cocaine in seven hours.
Judge Alan Conrad KC heard it would be the prosecution's case that Rehman's driving was adversely affected by his consumption of controlled drugs.
He was remanded in custody until sentencing on next month.
Lulu's parents, who were visiting Manchester for the weekend, paid tribute to her calling her the ‘sweetest, kindest, and most generous little girl.
They added that she was their only child and her absence has left a devastating void in their family.
