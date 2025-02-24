Parents of tragic three-year-old girl from Lancashire killed in Manchester hit and run pay tribute

The three-year-old girl who died following a collision involving a van and a tram Manchester has been named.

Louisa (Lulu) Palmisano from Burnley, sadly died following a road traffic collision on Saturday afternoon on Mosley Street.

Emergency services responded to reports of a road traffic collision involving a tram and a van in Manchester city centre at around 10am on Saturday 22 February 2025.

Louisa (Lulu) Palmisano from Burnley, sadly died following a road traffic collision.
The van collided with the tram, which forced the van onto the pavement where it collided with a pedestrian. Lulu was taken to hospital and sadly passed away from her injuries.

Lulu's parents, who were visiting Manchester for the weekend, paid tribute to her.

They said: “Louisa (Lulu) was the sweetest, kindest, and most generous little girl.

“She was full of creativity and joy, and she absolutely loved going to nursery every day.

“Her absence has left a devastating void in our family - she was our only child, our whole world.

“We were simply enjoying a happy family day out in Manchester when this unimaginable tragedy struck. In an instant, our lives were shattered beyond repair.

“The pain of losing her is unbearable, and we miss her more than words can ever express.”

The driver of the van fled the scene but officers have today arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A 36-year-old man has now been arrested.
He remains in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Page, of our Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The family are being supported by specialist officers and have requested that the public and press respect their privacy at this time.

“We have arrested a suspect and have brought him into custody.

“This is still an active investigation, and we are looking for anyone who has any information regarding the case to come forward to get in touch with us. Please contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting the log number 1086 of 22/02/25.”

“Alternatively, details can be shared on our LiveChat function on our website www.gmp.police.uk or via the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

