'Fly high little angel' was one of hundreds of tributes left by our readers for the three-year-old girl from Lancashire who sadly died following a collision in Manchester.

Louisa (Lulu) Palmisano from Burnley, sadly died following a road traffic collision between a van and a tram on Saturday afternoon on Mosley Street.

The van collided with the tram, which forced the van onto the pavement where it collided with a pedestrian. Lulu was taken to hospital and sadly passed away from her injuries.

Leading the many tributes Lulu's parents, who were visiting Manchester for the weekend, paid tribute to her calling her the ‘sweetest, kindest, and most generous little girl.

They added that she was their only child and her absence has left a devastating void in their family.

The parents of Louisa (Lulu) Palmisano called her the ‘sweetest, kindest, and most generous little girl. | GMP

An outpouring of love for the little girl and her family members followed.

Here are some of your heartfelt tributes:

“Thinking of the family, such a beautiful looking little girl. RIP.”

“Heartbreaking.”

“So sorry sweetheart.”

“Heartbreaking. Condolences to the family.”

“No words.”

“Bless her.”

“Such a tragedy. My thoughts are with her family and little friends.”

“Rip”

“Heaven has gained another gorgeous angel to watch over us.”

A 36-year-old man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A 36-year-old man has now been arrested. | Google

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “This is still an active investigation, and we are looking for anyone who has any information regarding the case to come forward to get in touch with us.

“Please contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting the log number 1086 of 22/02/25.”

“Alternatively, details can be shared on our LiveChat function on our website www.gmp.police.uk or via the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.”