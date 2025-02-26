Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 36-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a three-year-old girl from Lancashire lost her life.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louisa (Lulu) Palmisano from Burnley, sadly died following a road traffic collision between a van and a tram on Saturday afternoon on Mosley Street.

Louisa (Lulu) Palmisano from Burnley, sadly died following a road traffic collision between a van and a tram on Saturday afternoon on Mosley Street. | GMP

The van collided with the tram, which forced the van onto the pavement where it collided with a pedestrian. Lulu was taken to hospital and sadly passed away from her injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 36-year-old man has now been charged with dangerous driving. | Google

A police hunt for the driver then ensued and today Rawal Rehman, of Lambton Road, Manchester, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Lulu's parents, who were visiting Manchester for the weekend, paid tribute to her calling her the ‘sweetest, kindest, and most generous little girl.

They added that she was their only child and her absence has left a devastating void in their family.

Rehman will appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court today.