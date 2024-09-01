Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a serious collision in Hoghton which has left a 60-year-old man in hospital.

Officers were called to Blackburn Old Road at 4.35pm on Friday, August 30, to reports a KTM 1290 Super Duke motorbike had collided with a stationary and unoccupied Audi TT.

The motorbike rider, a man in his 60s, suffered a number of injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a serious collision on Blackburn Old Road in Hoghton which has left a 60-year-old man in hospital. | Google

He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Sgt Phil Baxendale. from Lancs Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a man with some very serious injuries and work is ongoing to establish exactly what has occurred.

“I would ask that anyone with information or CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone footage which could assist out investigation contacts police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can email or call police on 101, quoting log 984 of 30th August 2024.