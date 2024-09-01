Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are growing increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of a missing 27-year-old man from Preston.

Will McLeod was last seen in the Ribbleton area at around 1.30pm on Saturday, August 31.

Have you seen Will McCleod? | Lancashire Police

He is described as 5ft 8in tall, with brown hair and is of a slim build. A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 27-year-old Will McLeod. “When he was last seen he was wearing black shorts, a blue and grey North Face windbreaker/soft shell jacket, black Nike socks and grey Yeezys trainers.”

He is believed to have links to the Ingol and Ribbleton areas in Preston. If you have seen Will or have any information, please call police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 805 of 31st August. For immediate sightings please dial 999.