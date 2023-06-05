THE man once at the heart of the farming community in Preston has died aged 87.

Clive Roland Saunders, aged 87, died unexpectedly at his home in Nova Scotia, Canada on May 13.

Mr Saunders, the former Managing Director of Amalgamated Farmers, (previously Preston Farmers) had emigrated to Canada in 2008 but maintained links with the North West.

Born in King’s Lynn, Norfolk Mr Saunders, began his career at the Lincolnshire branch of Preston Farmers. After working for other companies in the North East, he moved to the Preston area to take over the reins at Preston Farmers.

Mr Saunders was a former Chairman of Preston Business Venture, as well as Vice Chairman of the South Lancashire Health Authority.

As a result of a hearing difficulty acquired as a child, he was very keen to help the deaf community. He became the Chairman of the Governors of Preston Deaf School and Vice Chairman of Deafway.

Mr Saunders, who had lived in Penwortham, Hutton and Lytham, was a very active member of the community. As well as volunteering for the Samaritans, he was a member of the Lions Club and the South Ribble Rotary Club.

In his spare time his family said Mr Saunders enjoyed supporting Preston North End and visiting Old Trafford, the home of Lancashire County Cricket Club.

He was a member of Penwortham Methodist Church.

Mr Saunders is survived by Lydia, his wife of 65 years, and their two sons, Paul and Bradley, four grandchildren and a great granddaughter.

A member of the church Mr Saunders attended in Penwortham said: “We always remember Clive as a true gentleman with an engaging smile, a willingness to help out in any way he could and the most generous of hosts.”

Condolences can be sent through the Funeral Director’s website.