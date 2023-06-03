Police appeal for witnesses of a crash outside Deepdale Stadium in which a pedestrian was seriously injured
Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses of a crash outside Deepdale Stadium.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 17:02 BST
Earlier today (June 3), we reported how a crash outside Deepdale had closed Sir Tom Finney Way between Blackpool Road and St George’s Road.
Lancashire Police have now confirmed they were called at 1:42pm to a crash involving a car and a female pedestrian, who has suffered a serious leg injury.
In an update at 16:42pm, Preston Police said the road had reopened.
Any witnesses can call 101, quoting log 786 of June 3.