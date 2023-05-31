News you can trust since 1886
20 pictures that take a glimpse of 2002 through the lives of everyday Preston folk

Take a walk down memory lane as we go through the years.
By Naomi Moon
Published 31st May 2023, 15:45 BST

The year 2002 was a busy one for Preston – the biggest event being a visit by HRH The Queen herself to celebrate her Golden Jubilee. But that wasn’t the only thing going on, as can be seen in these pictures. READ MORE: Look back at 2001 in Preston. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Return to 2000 and see what Preston was like. MORE MEMORIES: Photos showing Preston in 1999

A typical Friday night on Church Street, Preston

1. Preston in 2002

A typical Friday night on Church Street, Preston Photo: Kevin McGuinness

Year two pupils from Deepdale Infants School in Preston, from left, Shaun Ibbott, Rajni Singh, Humaira Desai and Anas Hafeji, all seven, in the new playground funded by the Education Action Zone

2. Preston in 2002

Year two pupils from Deepdale Infants School in Preston, from left, Shaun Ibbott, Rajni Singh, Humaira Desai and Anas Hafeji, all seven, in the new playground funded by the Education Action Zone Photo: John Hughes

Two men watching television at a bus stop on Fishergate in Preston after British Gas transformed it to publicise their Win A Home competition

3. Preston in 2002

Two men watching television at a bus stop on Fishergate in Preston after British Gas transformed it to publicise their Win A Home competition Photo: John Hughes

Ryan Kidd, centre, with the Preston North End cricket team

4. Preston in 2002

Ryan Kidd, centre, with the Preston North End cricket team Photo: Lindsey North

Related topics:QueenPrestonMemories