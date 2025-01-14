Man, 30, charged after £700 worth of collagen products stolen from Holland & Barrett store in Preston
The thefts, which occurred over multiple occasions, were reported to police on January 6.
The items were taken from the store on Fishergate.
Patrick Barnes, of Mount Street, Preston, was arrested on January 8 following multiple enquiries.
He was later charged with five counts of theft from a shop.
Barnes appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court last Thursday.
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary's initiative to tackle shoplifting across the county.
The operation focuses on increased patrols in hotspot areas, strengthening partnerships with local retailers, and sharing intelligence to better understand and combat retail crime.
Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: "As Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, I will continue to work alongside the Chief Constable to establish a more proactive approach to shoplifting, with better protection for shop workers and improved relationships between retailers and the police.”