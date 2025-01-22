Leyland teenager charged after shoplifting spree at Tesco, B&M and The Range stores

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 15:05 BST
A Leyland teenager has been charged following a shoplifting spree at Tesco, B&M and The Range.

Bottles of alcohol and other items were stolen from stores across Leyland and Preston between November 2024 and January 2025.

A 16-year-old boy from Leyland was arrested on Monday following multiple enquiries.

A Leyland teenager has been charged following a shoplifting spreeA Leyland teenager has been charged following a shoplifting spree
A Leyland teenager has been charged following a shoplifting spree | Contributed

He was later charged with three counts of theft from a shop, two counts of attempted theft and possession of a Class B drug.

He will appear before Preston Youth Court next month.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary's initiative to tackle shoplifting across the county.

The operation focuses on increased patrols in hotspot areas, strengthening partnerships with local retailers, and sharing intelligence to better understand and combat retail crime.

