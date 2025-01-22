Leyland teenager charged after shoplifting spree at Tesco, B&M and The Range stores
Bottles of alcohol and other items were stolen from stores across Leyland and Preston between November 2024 and January 2025.
A 16-year-old boy from Leyland was arrested on Monday following multiple enquiries.
He was later charged with three counts of theft from a shop, two counts of attempted theft and possession of a Class B drug.
He will appear before Preston Youth Court next month.
The operation focuses on increased patrols in hotspot areas, strengthening partnerships with local retailers, and sharing intelligence to better understand and combat retail crime.