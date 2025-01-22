Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leyland teenager has been charged following a shoplifting spree at Tesco, B&M and The Range.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bottles of alcohol and other items were stolen from stores across Leyland and Preston between November 2024 and January 2025.

A 16-year-old boy from Leyland was arrested on Monday following multiple enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Leyland teenager has been charged following a shoplifting spree | Contributed

He was later charged with three counts of theft from a shop, two counts of attempted theft and possession of a Class B drug.

He will appear before Preston Youth Court next month.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary's initiative to tackle shoplifting across the county.

The operation focuses on increased patrols in hotspot areas, strengthening partnerships with local retailers, and sharing intelligence to better understand and combat retail crime.