Major changes to a popular garden centre look to be moving forward.

Bosses at Leyland Garden Centre - formerly Auldene - were given permission in 2022 and 2023 for a raft of changes at the site in Southport Road, Ulnes Walton.

They include the demolition of an existing warehouse and retail canopy, and the construction of an extension to the garden centre. Bosses say it’s all part of improving the customer experience and competing with other local retailers, and includes changes to the soft play facilities and cafe.

What’s new?

This week three amendments to the plans have been validated by Chorley Borough Council, showing that the owners now wish to carry out a phased development. They intend to carry out an initial phase of demolition works prior to the expiry of the original consent, which lasts for three years, and they want the council to allow for some development to start in advance of a surface water drainage scheme being discharged.

What are the plans?

The approved plans from 2023 were for the demolition of existing double height warehouse, demoltion of an existing canopy, removal of two portacabins; and the erection of a single storey extension to the main garden centre building which will provide a childrens’ play barn and an improved and larger café, kitchen, servery and customer toilets.

Leyland Garden Centre

British Garden Centres, which owns the site, said the changes would “improve and enhance the existing garden centre” and followed on from planning permission granted in July 2022 for a replacement retail sales building and an extension to the retail sales area, and in February 2023, for a new warehouse and extension to the garden centre for a new concession.

At the time of applying, they said: “The garden centre currently includes a café, customer WCs and a soft play area, but these are all too small and in need of replacement to better meet customer demand and meet the standards of other BGCs nationwide. The extended café will result in an increased seating capacity (from 93 to 186 seats), and it will improve the kitchen and servery facilities for both staff and customers. The new play barn will replace the existing small soft play area within the garden centre, and will include a larger and improved play area for customers to enjoy.”

Once complete, it is hoped that 10 full time jobs will be created by the changes.

A decision on the amendments proposed will be decided in coming weeks by Chorley Council’s planning bosses.