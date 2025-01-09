Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The man who will lead on Morecambe’s Eden Project North has been announced.

Peter Jones has been announced as Director of Horticulture all of the Eden Projects - the original in Cornwall, as well as the for the new Eden Projects being planned for Morecambe and Dundee. He said that both new projects and their plant collections will be a “reflection of their surrounding environments and cultures”.

Peter joins the Eden Project as it prepares to make horticulture the centrepiece of its forthcoming 25th birthday celebrations next year. His new role will see him taking charge of a 50-strong Eden Project horticulture team.

He embarks on his Eden Project career following 19 years at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), most recently as Garden Manager for the Hardy Ornamental department at RHS Garden Wisley in Surrey.

He said: "I’m truly overjoyed to be joining the Eden Project team. As someone who is passionate about plants and the role they play in enriching all our lives, I feel a real affinity with the work the Eden Project is doing to connect people with nature, a mission that has never been more important. I look forward to working with everyone at the Eden Project, to build on the success of the incredible site in Cornwall, as well as the exciting new major projects in Morecambe and Dundee.

Peter Jones, new director of horticulture at the Eden Project.

“I leave the Royal Horticultural Society after 19 wonderful years and I am immensely proud of the work I've helped deliver with the incredible team at RHS Garden Wisley. I started at Wisley as a diploma student, going on to work in and then manage the Bicentennial Glasshouse before taking up my most recent role as Garden Manager for Hardy Ornamental.

“In that job I had the privilege to work on such projects as the reimagining of the Oudolf Landscape and the creation of Clear Lake, a new rain water capture lake. During these 19 years, the RHS has nurtured me and helped me grow and for this I shall be eternally grateful. While I am leaving the RHS, I look forward to being able to bring continued collaboration between these two important charities in the future."

“Horticultural showman”

Andy Jasper, Chief Executive Officer of the Eden Project, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Peter to the Eden Project team, he brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm and he will be instrumental in taking our horticulture to the next level. Peter is a horticultural showman and will bring excitement and wonder to our plant collections as we approach the end of our first quarter century. His arrival at the Eden Project heralds a new era for our gardens and is proof that there has never been a better time to work in horticulture.”