I bought some Resolva weed killer and ended up winning a Mini Cooper
Anne Emery won the electric car after taking part in Resolva’s Win A Car promotion, which ran throughout the spring and summer in 2024 at garden centres across the UK and Ireland.
The handover event took place at The Plant Place Garden Centre in Thornton where the winning bottle of Resolva was purchased. Anne said: “I couldn’t believe it when I found out I’d won. I’ve always been a huge fan of Resolva products because I love spending time in my garden, but I’m not a fan of the backbreaking work involved in keeping on top of weeds. This car is an absolute dream – it’s not just about the prize, it’s about the freedom it gives me to explore new places and spend more time doing what I love. I feel incredibly lucky!”
George Pitcher, Brand Manager for Resolva at Westland, attended the event to personally congratulate winner Anne. He said: “Resolva is all about giving gardeners the freedom to enjoy their outdoor spaces without the time-consuming burden of constant weeding, and now we’re delighted to extend that freedom to easy, eco-conscious travel. We’re so happy for Anne – her excitement is contagious, and it’s a pleasure to see the impact this prize will have on her life.”
As well as the grand prize of an electric Mini Cooper, runner up prizes were given away including holidays and chocolate hampers.
