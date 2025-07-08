A landmark building that has stood empty for more than 25 years will soon be given a new lease of life.

Rossendale Borough Council has confirmed it will lead on the redevelopment of the Former Heritage Arcade in Rawtenstall. At the most recent Cabinet meeting, the Council has approved a partnership with Barnfield Investment Properties to carry out a detailed feasibility assessment for the site’s redevelopment.

Lead Member for Regeneration, Councillor Nick Harris said: "This is a long-overdue opportunity to transform a neglected part of Rawtenstall. We are proud to be working in partnership with Barnfield and the local community to bring forward a scheme that will deliver real benefits for residents, businesses and visitors alike."

The Former Heritage Arcade has remained vacant for around 25 years. Once operating as a shopping mall, the building holds planning permission for 42 apartment however, has remained unsold and undeveloped for several years. The Plan for Neighbourhoods Board, made up of local community representatives, recognises both the challenges and potential of the site.

Its redevelopment, along with the former nightclub and Domus retail unit on Bacup Road, has been identified as a priority to ensure these prominent derelict buildings are brought back into active use to align with Rawtenstall’s wider Masterplan and benefits from Levelling Up investment from Lancashire County Council.

Heritage Arcade | Rossendale Borough Council

Chair of the Plan for Neighbourhoods Board, Iain Taylor, stated: “The Former Heritage Arcade has been a symbol of missed opportunity in Rawtenstall for far too long. Its redevelopment is not just about transforming a derelict site, it’s about creating a place that reflects the pride, ambition, and identity of our community.

“As Chair of the Plan for Neighbourhoods Board, I know how deeply local people care about the future of this town. That’s why we’re committed to ensuring this project delivers real, lasting benefits that works for everyone.”

Barnfield Investment Properties will now lead the feasibility stage, including design and cost assessments. If a viable scheme is identified, Barnfield Construction is expected to deliver the project under the terms of the joint venture agreement. However, alternative delivery options may also be considered.

Tracy Clavell-Bate of Barnfield Investment Properties commented: “It is great to be working again in Rossendale and with the Council’s team on such an iconic and landmark building. I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds for the Arcade and the adjacent premises – it is very exciting”.

The project forms a key part of the Rawtenstall Masterplan, approved in 2024, and supports the government’s Plan for Neighbourhoods initiative, which will see £20m invested into Rawtenstall, Waterfoot and Crawshawbooth over the next 10 years. The site is hoped to be included in the programme for investment from 2026.