Preston's Harris Museum: long-awaited reopening date confirmed

The Harris Museum will soon be back in business | National World

A date has been set for the reopening of Preston’s Harris Museum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The architectural and cultural landmark will welcome visitors once again from Sunday 28th September - four years after it shut its doors for what has become a £19m transformation.

The aim of the revamp was to create the country’s first ‘blended’ museum, art gallery and library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grade I-listed building had been due to be back in operation in 2024, but was hit with a series of delays during the ‘Harris Your Place’ project.

The Harris Museum will soon be back in business | National World

Preston City Council says the venue has been reimagined as “a dynamic and inclusive cultural hub for the 21st century”.

It will relaunch with what the authority says is an “impressive exhibition programme”, along with learning spaces, family-friendly facilities, a new café and shop and new heritage tours that celebrate its architectural and civic legacy.

Visitor numbers are expected to increase by approximately 100,000 a year to around 450,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The works undertaken have included the removal of asbestos - more of which than expected was discovered, creating one of the main sources of delay - comprehensive repairs to preserve the building's historic structure and vital improvements to heating, lighting, and accessibility.

Coun Anna Hindle, cabinet member for culture and arts at Preston City Council said:

“The reopening of The Harris marks a proud and exciting moment for the city of Preston.

“This incredible transformation will not only safeguard our heritage but also create a vibrant, inclusive space that inspires creativity, learning and connection for generations to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re immensely grateful to all our funding partners and can’t wait to welcome residents and visitors alike back through the doors of this much-loved building.

“The Harris Your Place project has been made possible thanks to the generous support of key partners. We gratefully acknowledge Preston City Council, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, UK Government’s Towns Fund, Lancashire County Council and Arts Council England.

“Their vital contributions have helped preserve The Harris for future generations while strengthening access, learning and community engagement.”

County Coun Matthew Salter, cabinet member for education and skills, at Lancashire County Council, which is responsible for libraries, added: "We're excited to see the Preston Harris Library reopening and back in this iconic building, which is such an important part of the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's why we have contributed £1.375m towards the project and our refreshed library.

"This revitalised space will continue to house Preston's biggest library and serve as a hub for learning and education for all residents.

"We can't wait to welcome everyone back to this wonderful space."

Helen Featherstone, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We are proud to be supporting the Harris Your Place project, thanks to money raised by National Lottery players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Working with Preston City Council, this exciting initiative will provide a sustainable home for the Museum’s collections, which will ensure that they are accessible for local communities and visitors to learn more about the city's rich heritage.

"We know that heritage can play a huge role furthering a sense of pride in local communities which in turn can boost the local economy and this project is sure to be a wonderful example of that.”