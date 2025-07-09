A uniquely sweet tradition returns to Lancashire this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gingerbread Festival will bringing fun and family entertainment to Ormskirk town centre on Sunday, July 13.

The family-friendly event allows locals and visitors to learn more about the town's culinary heritage. Traditionally, some women have dressed in white shawls and aprons to honour Ormskirk’s historic gingerbread hawker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This much-loved event which was organised and launched in 2016 by the Ormskirk Community Partnership promises a fun-filled day for all ages, with:

- Free children’s entertainment across the town centre

- An artisan market featuring handmade goods and local products

- Delicious gingerbread to try.

The Gingerbread Festival is supported by West Lancashire Borough Council with a £5,000 cash injection. Dave Mutch, Chairman for the Ormskirk Community Partnership, said: “We’re so grateful for the Council’s incredible support. The £5,000 funding injection means we can deliver even more for our community and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back this year!”

Ormskirk Gingerbread Festival | WLBC

Councillor Gareth Dowling, Deputy Leader and lead member for Planning and Community Safety and a long-standing champion of the festival, added: "Having supported the festival going back to my time as a member of Ormskirk Community Partnership when we first launched it, I'm delighted that we've been able to provide some funding from the council to support this event, which is enjoyed by visitors and contributes greatly to footfall in our town centre. My thanks goes to Dave, Irene, John and all the team who work tirelessly all year to ensure we can enjoy this great day out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Gingerbread Festival is a wonderful celebration of Ormskirk’s identity and creativity. It brings the town together and shines a light on the community’s talent, pride and passion.

“It’s also a sweet reminder of Ormskirk’s rich food heritage from famous gingerbread and award-winning chefs to our growing reputation as one of Britain’s tastiest towns.”