Plans are being drawn up for a development of 220 homes on Green Belt land close to a famed wetland reserve and Biological Heritage Site.

Bloor Homes have made a Screening Opinion Request to West Lancashire Borough Council for land off Crosshall Brow, Ormskirk. This process helps developers understand if their project will have a significant impact on the environment before submitting a formal planning application.

The eight hectare site behind 6-32 Crosshall Brow is classed as Green Belt, but according to a statement from Bloor Homes’ agent, is “not considered to be environmentally sensitive”. However, they add that Martin Mere wetland reserve is 6km north of the site and “it is possible that the development could lead to indirect impacts on the qualifying features of this site , and therefore a Habitat Regulations Assessment (HRA) screening may be required to determine the potential for impacts.”

The site is also close to Ruff Wood - a 19 acre mixed woodland site which has Biological Heritage Site status due to the presence of the red squirrel. Developers say a minimum offset of 15m between the BHS boundary and any development would be required to ensure development does not impact on this.

The land is behind houses off Crosshall Brow | Google

The site would be accessed from Crosshall Brow to the north of the site. An additional access for pedestrians and cyclists is proposed from the north in a gap between houses to Crosshall Brow. The pedestrian /cycle access would provide linkage between the Site and the facilities within Ormskirk including schools, shops and bus stops for potential residents as well as provide an additional pedestrian link to Ruff Wood.

The developer submits that there is “no justification” to warrant the need for an Environmental Statement regarding the proposed development, and believe that it does not consitute a scheme of more than local importance.

West Lancashire Borough Council will make a decision in coming weeks.