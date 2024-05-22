Tens of thousands of people have been interested in finding out more about Lancashire’s newest outdoor swimming and bathing site.
Water at Edisford Bridge near Clitheroe was officially designated last week as a Bathing Water site by Defra, thanks to the Ribble Rivers Trust’s Safe to Splash campaign.
We’ve been down to the beauty spot to have a look around - check out our pictures of the River Ribble, the listed bridge and surrounding areas before you make a visit.
1. A good day for ducks ... and unicorns! Gabriella Godfrey braves the elements to go bathing at Edisford Bridge
A good day for ducks ... and unicorns! Gabriella Godfrey braves the elements to go bathing at Edisford Bridge Photo: Neil Cross
2. Edisford Bridge and the River Ribble in Clitheroe, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Edisford Bridge and the River Ribble in Clitheroe, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Gabriella Godfrey in the water at Edisford Bridge
Gabriella Godfrey in the water at Edisford Bridge Photo: Neil Cross
4. The famous bridge from above.
The famous bridge from above. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.