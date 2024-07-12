Summertime fun for families over the holidays in Preston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Programme of activities to keep kids active over the holidays

Residents in Preston will be able to take advantage of a fun-filled programme at their local leisure centre following the announcement of Better’s programme of summer fun for kids and families.

With a variety of activities to suit everyone – no matter what the weather’s doing – there are plenty of opportunities to banish boredom, let off steam, have fun and get active. Our young customers, in particular, are sure to be thrilled by the following –

CUT-PRICE SWIMMING – Westview and Fulwood leisure centres – Adults can swim for just £3 and children for only £2. This offer runs for the whole of the summer holidays, 9 – 5pm, seven days-a-week.

Swimming is a fantastic way for kids to keep fit

PADEL – Westview Leisure Centre – an intriguing mix of tennis and squash, Padel has reportedly taken Europe by storm and is gradually becoming more popular in the UK. It’s an outdoor activity the whole family can try together. Lessons for beginners or intermediate players start at £10 for members, £14 for non-members. To book and get a 50% discount off your first lesson, visit - https://www.matchi.se/facilities/game4padelwestviewleisure

WATER SAFETY CLASSES – Fulwood Leisure Centre – children who are able to swim more than fifteen metres or who take part in development-level swimming lessons, can join the water safety classes on 25 and 26 July from 11 – 11.45am. Price - £18 for both sessions.

MULTI-SPORTS – Westview Leisure Centre – kids can try out badminton, soft play, ping pong, a bouncy castle and the 3G pitch. Price - £2 per child. Contact the centre for dates and times.

Full details can be found at https://www.better.org.uk/leisure-centres

Even more thrilling, Preston’s residents are also invited to try something new at their nearest Better leisure centre on our Summer Open Days - 20-21 July.

Details can be found at https://www.better.org.uk/open-days

Michael Manley, GLL’s Partnership Manager in the region, comments, “Health and wellbeing has never been more important in Preston. We are looking forward to welcoming local people to celebrate the Summer of Sport with us at our centres.

“Rain or shine, there’s something for every taste – and it all kicks off with our Open Days 20-21 July, where we invite kids and families to come along and try something new. You never know, you might discover a hidden talent or a new passion!”

Better leisure centres are run by charitable social enterprise GLL. Supporting the wellbeing of local communities is an important part of the organisation’s ethos.