Published 11th Nov 2024, 16:19 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 16:19 GMT
Police are appealing for information to help track down a wanted man from Preston.

Officers from Preston Police are looking for Tommy Parkinson who is missing from Preston.

Tommy, 27, was last seen on Mitton Drive, Preston at 8am on Friday.

He has links to Preston and Longridge.

Tommy is 5ft 11in tall, of slim build, with short, dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey bubble jacket, blue hoody and grey joggers.

He is wanted and police want to speak to him in relation to breach of bail offences.

