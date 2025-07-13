A video shows thick black smoke billowing into the air from a massive industrial estate fire in Lancashire.

The blaze at White Lund Industrial Estate in Morecambe has led to road closures in the area.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue service “advise people to keep their windows and doors shut if you can see or smell smoke”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have eight fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms and the drone at a fire on White Lund Industrial Estate in Morecambe.

“Please do not fly drones in the area as this will impact firefighting efforts.

“The fire involves a commercial building which is creating a significant smoke plume in the area.

“We advise people to keep their windows and doors shut if you can see or smell smoke, and to please avoid the area as there are road closures including part of the Bay Gateway.

“No injuries have been reported and firefighters are working as fast as they can to extinguish the fire safely.”

Fire at White Lund Industrial Estate in Morecambe, Lancashire. | Bruno N Vanessa Lapa

Lancashire Police “recommend looking for an alternative route and avoiding the area, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination”

Lancashire Police said: “We want to update you and let you know that due to a fire on the Northgate Industrial Estate, the surrounding roads will be affected, possibly leading to traffic disruptions, specifically on the Bay Gateway. Due to the smoke emitted from the fire, there may be disruptions travelling towards Morecambe festival.

“We anticipate that the roads will be closed for some time, whilst we assist the Fire Service, making sure the road is safe and assessing the situation.

“We urge everyone to please stay away from the area, due to the smoke fumes and for your safety.

“In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and avoiding the area, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.”