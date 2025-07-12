Fire crews tackle major commercial building fire
Fire crews have spent the night tackling a major fire.
At 3.31am on July 12, six fire engines from Bispham, Blackpool, Fleetwood, Garstang, Lancaster and Preesall were called to a commercial building fire on School Lane in Pilling, Preston.
Firefighters used three Light Portable Pumps, two ground monitors and three main jets to extinguish the fire.
Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service advised residents to keep their windows and doors shut if they could see or smell smoke, and to keep away from the area.
Crews were in attendance for approximately nine hours.
