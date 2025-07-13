Festival-goers heading to Morecambe Festival this weekend are being urged to plan ahead and expect delays following a fire at the White Lund Industrial Estate.

The blaze, which broke out earlier today, has led to significant smoke in the area and prompted emergency services to close surrounding roads.

Lancashire Police have confirmed that road closures are expected to remain in place for some time as firefighters bring the incident under control and ensure the area is safe.

A fire at White Lund Industrial Estate in Morecambe has closed several roads | Contributed

The disruption comes as partygoers head towards the coast for the popular Morecambe Festival, a weekend-long celebration of live music, street food, family-friendly entertainment and local arts.

Held at different venues across town, the festival runs from Friday through Sunday, drawing visitors from across the North West.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the Northgate area, seek alternative routes and allow extra travel time if heading towards Morecambe.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”