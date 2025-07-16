Lancashire man banned from every B&M store in the UK after shoplifting spree
Stuart Astley, 43, of Caister Close, Skelmersdale, was handed the two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (July 15).
It followed a string of shoplifting offences committed between April and May this year.
In addition to the nationwide ban from B&M stores, the order also prohibits Astley from entering Tawd Valley Retail Park in Skelmersdale, including any shops, car parks, footpaths or roadways associated with the retail park.
The court action comes as part of Operation Vulture, Lancashire Constabulary’s county-wide crackdown on shoplifting.
The initiative, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, involves targeted patrols in retail hotspots and close collaboration with local businesses to share intelligence and tackle repeat offenders.
