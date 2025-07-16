A prolific Lancashire shoplifter from Skelmersdale has been banned from entering any B&M Bargains store in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Astley, 43, of Caister Close, Skelmersdale, was handed the two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (July 15).

It followed a string of shoplifting offences committed between April and May this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police

In addition to the nationwide ban from B&M stores, the order also prohibits Astley from entering Tawd Valley Retail Park in Skelmersdale, including any shops, car parks, footpaths or roadways associated with the retail park.

The court action comes as part of Operation Vulture, Lancashire Constabulary’s county-wide crackdown on shoplifting.

The initiative, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, involves targeted patrols in retail hotspots and close collaboration with local businesses to share intelligence and tackle repeat offenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.