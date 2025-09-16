A Lancashire local authority says it will improve its gritting servies this year after their 2024 operation was trashed by its own leader.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackburn with Darwen Council is improving its volunteer ‘grit squads’ after their operation last winter was branded a ‘dog’s dinner’ by its leader.

Cllr Phil Riley made the comment as the East Lancashire local authority’s executive board agreed to streamline the process for creating the residents’ groups and upgrade its support and training for their members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And this includes making clear that a teaspoonful of salt is often enough to clear a driveway or patch of ice rather than a shovelful.

Blackburn with Darwen Council is improving its gritting operation this year. | Getty Images

There are currently 56 voluntary Grit Squads across the borough which play an important role in maintaining access for local residents and keeping side roads and pavements clear of snow and ice.

These are full-trained teams of local residents who come together to grit the less heavily-used parts of the local highway network.

All equipment and rock salt is provided by the council at the beginning of every winter and, as and when required, throughout the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The issue was discussed as the group of senior councillors approved the borough’s Highways Winter Services Policy for the coming months when it met on Thursday night.

The measures follow a promise to review the grit squads operation by Cllr Riley to January’s Council Forum meeting after repeated problems in severe weather.

He told the meeting: “I think the borough’s grit squads were a bit of a dog’s dinner last winter.”

Cllr Riley highlighted problems encountered by a group of residents in Rhodes Avenue in his Roe Lee ward who wanted to form a squad but were hamstrung by red tape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More All 21 planning applications submitted in Preston last week inc changes to a mosque & newsagents

Borough highways boss Cllr Quesir Mahmood said: “I think the way the grit squads operated wasn’t the best.”

He said new procedures on registering the volunteer teams and improvements to their support and training were now being introduced including coaching videos on the council’s website.

They will also include measures to deter motorists from raiding grit squad salt bins and driving home with the contents.

Cllr Riley hailed this as ‘an outbreak of common sense’.

Cllr Mahmood said: “You don’t need a shovelful of salt to clear an area – a teaspoonful will do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the meeting Cllr Riley said: “We are streamlining and improving the creation of grit squads and the support and training they receive from the council.

“There are problems about people using too much salt to clear a driveway and with motorists just stealing grit from squad bins.”