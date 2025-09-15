All 21 planning applications submitted in Preston last week inc changes to a mosque & newsagents
In total, 21 planning applications were submitted across Preston between Monday, September 8 and Sunday, September 14.
Application Number: 06/2025/0716
Description: Change of use from 5no. flats (Class C3) to 9no. bed house in multiple occupancy (Sui Generis)
Registration Date: 08/09/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/0958
Description: Change of use of the existing first floor storage to 1no. flat and modifications to the front elevation
Registration Date: 08/09/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/0954
Description: Discharge of condition no.3 (Habitat Management and Monitoring) attached to planning permission 06/2024/1084
Registration Date: 08/09/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/0953
Description: Amendment to planning permission 06/2024/0772 comprising of amending the documents listed in condition no.2 to incorporate an updated house type (non-material amendment not subject to consultation)
Registration Date: 08/09/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/0668
Description: Outline application to replace the existing commercial building on Wellington Street and St Marks Place East with 2no.blocks of apartments containing 21no. apartments and associated external works on Wellington Street and at the rear of Wellington Street (All matters reserved)
Registration Date: 09/09/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/0939
Description: Two storey rear extension
Registration Date: 09/09/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/0959
Description: Change of use of domestic garage (Class C3) to dog grooming salon (Sui Generis)
Registration Date: 09/09/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/0961
Description: Discharge of condition no.3 (Chimney method statement), no.4 (Mortar Mix), no.5 (Windows) and no.6 (Daub Report) attached to listed building consent 06/2025/0318
Registration Date: 09/09/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/0960
Description: Installation of new retractable flag pole following removal of existing flag pole
Registration Date: 09/09/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/0623
Description: Raising of the existing flat roof to provide a dual pitched roof and covered outside area to the front elevation
Registration Date: 09/09/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/0784
Description: Erection of single storey flat roof extension at the rear following demolition of the existing conservatory, full replacement roof including the erection of a new flat roof dormer at the rear, increase in ridge height, and the addition of a 1no. skylight facing the front, erection of a single storey flat roof porch at the front, and alterations to all the elevations including increase in height of the front and side gables, replacement windows and doors and rendering
Registration Date: 10/09/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/0927
Description: Variation of conditions no.4 (Approved Plans), no.11 (Levels details), no.20 (Car parking), no.21 (Cycle parking), no.24 (Lighting details) attached to outline permission 06/2021/0431
Registration Date: 10/09/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/0964
Description: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed change of use of dwelling (Class C3) to a younger persons care home (Class C2) for up to 4no. children/young people
Registration Date: 10/09/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/0969
Description: Erection of 2no. dwellings with garages, blocking up of the existing driveway and 2no. driveways following demolition of existing dwelling and garage (pursuant to 06/2022/1426 to seek variation of condition no.1 approved plans)
Registration Date: 11/09/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/0971
Description: Prior notification submission for Installation of 55kWp of flat roof, ballested East/West solar panels
Registration Date: 11/09/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/0968
Description: Reserved matters application (namely landscaping) for construction of 1no. place of worship with ancillary features including associated parking facilities and access works from the existing track off D'urton Lane pursuant to outline planning permission 06/2021/0431 (pursuant to 06/2025/0309 to seek variation of condition no.1 approved plans and no.2 landscaping and ecological enhancement plan)
Registration Date: 11/09/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/0967
Description: 1no. agricultural building for livestock and storage
Registration Date: 11/09/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/0966
Description: Single storey side extension
Registration Date: 11/09/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/0945
Description: Single storey rear extension and demolition and relocation of existing garage
Registration Date: 11/09/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/0974
Description: First floor rear extension, internal alterations and replacement of septic tank
Registration Date: 12/09/2025
