Take a look below at all planning applications submitted to Preston City Council last week.

In total, 21 planning applications were submitted across Preston between Monday, September 8 and Sunday, September 14.

Location: 10 Rose Terrace, Preston, PR2 1EB

Description: Change of use from 5no. flats (Class C3) to 9no. bed house in multiple occupancy (Sui Generis)

Registration Date: 08/09/2025

Plans have been submitted to turn this Preston newsagents into a flat. | Google Maps

Location: 26, Orchard Street, Preston, PR1 2EN

Description: Change of use of the existing first floor storage to 1no. flat and modifications to the front elevation

Registration Date: 08/09/2025

Location: Land at Moss Lane, Preston, PR4 0HU.

Description: Discharge of condition no.3 (Habitat Management and Monitoring) attached to planning permission 06/2024/1084

Registration Date: 08/09/2025

Location: Ingol Golf And Squash Club, Tanterton Hall Road, Preston, PR2 7BY

Description: Amendment to planning permission 06/2024/0772 comprising of amending the documents listed in condition no.2 to incorporate an updated house type (non-material amendment not subject to consultation)

Registration Date: 08/09/2025

This commercial building is set to be replaced by a block of apartments. | Google Maps

Location: 6 St Marks Place East, Preston, PR1 8TN

Description: Outline application to replace the existing commercial building on Wellington Street and St Marks Place East with 2no.blocks of apartments containing 21no. apartments and associated external works on Wellington Street and at the rear of Wellington Street (All matters reserved)

Registration Date: 09/09/2025

Location: Camforth Hall Barn, Camforth Hall Lane, Preston, PR3 2EH

Description: Two storey rear extension

Registration Date: 09/09/2025

An application to turn the pictured garage into a dog grooming salon has been submitted | Google Maps

Location: 1, Saxon Hey, Preston, PR2 3SR

Description: Change of use of domestic garage (Class C3) to dog grooming salon (Sui Generis)

Registration Date: 09/09/2025

Location: Cuckstool Farm, Whinneyfield Lane, Preston, PR4 0LL

Description: Discharge of condition no.3 (Chimney method statement), no.4 (Mortar Mix), no.5 (Windows) and no.6 (Daub Report) attached to listed building consent 06/2025/0318

Registration Date: 09/09/2025

Location: 19, Bow Lane, Preston, PR1 8ND

Description: Installation of new retractable flag pole following removal of existing flag pole

Registration Date: 09/09/2025

Fulwood Amateurs AFC has submitted a planning application | Google Maps

Location: Fulwood Amateur Football Management Office, Lightfoot Green Lane, Preston, PR4 0AP

Description: Raising of the existing flat roof to provide a dual pitched roof and covered outside area to the front elevation

Registration Date: 09/09/2025

Location: 87, Lower Bank Road, Preston, PR2 8NU

Description: Erection of single storey flat roof extension at the rear following demolition of the existing conservatory, full replacement roof including the erection of a new flat roof dormer at the rear, increase in ridge height, and the addition of a 1no. skylight facing the front, erection of a single storey flat roof porch at the front, and alterations to all the elevations including increase in height of the front and side gables, replacement windows and doors and rendering

Registration Date: 10/09/2025

An artist image of what the Hasina Mosque will look like. | RIBA

Location: Hasina Mosque, Durton Lane, Preston, PR3 5LD

Description: Variation of conditions no.4 (Approved Plans), no.11 (Levels details), no.20 (Car parking), no.21 (Cycle parking), no.24 (Lighting details) attached to outline permission 06/2021/0431

Registration Date: 10/09/2025

Location: 1 Higher Greenfield, Preston, PR2 3ZX

Description: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed change of use of dwelling (Class C3) to a younger persons care home (Class C2) for up to 4no. children/young people

Registration Date: 10/09/2025

Location: Laburnum House Farm, Bartle Lane, Preston, PR4 0RU

Description: Erection of 2no. dwellings with garages, blocking up of the existing driveway and 2no. driveways following demolition of existing dwelling and garage (pursuant to 06/2022/1426 to seek variation of condition no.1 approved plans)

Registration Date: 11/09/2025

An application has been submitted for the United Utilities building on Hartington Road | Google Maps

Location: United Utilities, Hartington Road, Preston, PR1 8AF

Description: Prior notification submission for Installation of 55kWp of flat roof, ballested East/West solar panels

Registration Date: 11/09/2025

Location: Land to the south of , D'Urton Lane, Preston, PR3 5LD

Description: Reserved matters application (namely landscaping) for construction of 1no. place of worship with ancillary features including associated parking facilities and access works from the existing track off D'urton Lane pursuant to outline planning permission 06/2021/0431 (pursuant to 06/2025/0309 to seek variation of condition no.1 approved plans and no.2 landscaping and ecological enhancement plan)

Registration Date: 11/09/2025

Location: The Church, Moorside Lane, Preston, PR4 0TB

Description: 1no. agricultural building for livestock and storage

Registration Date: 11/09/2025

Location: 988, Blackpool Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 1XP

Description: Single storey side extension

Registration Date: 11/09/2025

Location: Beechwood, Whittingham Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 5SL

Description: Single storey rear extension and demolition and relocation of existing garage

Registration Date: 11/09/2025

Location: Westbourne, Newsham Hall Lane, Preston, PR4 0AS

Description: First floor rear extension, internal alterations and replacement of septic tank

Registration Date: 12/09/2025

You can search for planning applications on the Preston Council website here.