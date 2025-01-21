'Hidden treasure' Lancashire garden centre with cafe and equestrian products goes up for sale - here's why

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 21st Jan 2025, 10:54 BST
A popular garden centre with its own cafe and plenty of room to expand is on the market.

Primrose Hill Garden Centre And Café in Asmall Lane, Ormskirk, is described by agent Fitton Estates as “a rare opportunity to acquire the freehold of an established and profitable garden centre and café in an affluent West Lancashire position”.

Primrose Hill Garden Centre and Equestrian Store, Ormskirk | Fitton Estates/Rightmove

The business sits in around two acres of land - of which one acre at the rear is currently unused - and is available for £385,000 due to retirement. The agent adds that the site “offers great scope for increased advertising and product lines and opening hours”, and stock can be offered at around £40,000.

Primrose Hill Garden Centre And Café , Asmall Lane, Ormskirk | Rightmove/Fitton Estates

The garden centre, which sells a range of indoor and outdoor plants, as well as garden tools, furniture and equestrian goods, is highly-rated on Google Reviews, and Tripadvisor, with one customer describing it as a “hidden treasure”. Other customers have commmented on the friendly staff, quality plants and reasonably priced food and drinks.

Potential buyers are warned that there is a covenant in the Title which stipulates that the property is not to be used for anything except a nursery and garden centre, and fincancial details are available on request - but you’ll have to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement first.

