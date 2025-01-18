Garden and bulky waste charges to rise in South Ribble, as council launches budget consultation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The charge for South Ribble residents to have their garden waste collected is set to increase by £5 per year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locals who opt in to the brown bin scheme will pay an annual £30 fee after the rise for 2025/26 was agreed by the borough council’s cabinet. The increase will bring an extra £150,000 into the authority’s coffers, provided the same number of households continue to subscribe to the service.

Based on the green waste charges levied by Lancashire’s 14 local councils during the current financial year, that would still leave South Ribble as the second cheapest, after Ribble Valley, which collects garden rubbish for free. The majority of the remaining authorities set their rates at between £40 and £45.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Ribble’s bulky waste collection fees will also increase in the coming year. Currently, residents can have up to four non-electrical items taken away for £17, with a further charge of £4.50 for each successive item. Electrical goods are collected for £13 each.

The charge for garden waste collection from South Ribble's brown bins is rising

From April, there will be no distinction between whether an item is electrical or not and the charge for one item will be set at £24, rising to £48 for between two and five, £72 for six and £96 for up to ten.

Cabinet members also agreed to increase leisure centre charges by 1.7 percent, which will put junior and adult swimming sessions up by seven and eight pence respectively and gymnastic and swimming lessons by 11p.

The revised fees and charges – which include those for other services delivered by the council, but whose rates are set independently of it – come as the annual budget-setting process gets under way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Ribble Borough Council has launched a public consultation into the separate measures contained in its draft financial plan for the year ahead, which factors in the fee increases already agreed.

The budget proposal includes proposed investments of:

*** £3.6m in leisure centre refurbishments;

***£2m for improvements in the Middleforth, Kingsfold and Liverpool Road district centres in Penwortham;

***£229K to support community action on climate change;

***£173K to prevent homelessness and provide accommodation for those at risk of losing the roof over their head;

***£30K to develop a new cultural strategy for the borough.

It is proposed council tax goes up by 2.99 percent, the amount by which the government has assumed districts will increase the charge – and so has calculated their central funding accordingly. The increase in South Ribble would equate to £6.76 per year on a Band D property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet member for finance and assets Matthew Tomlinson pledged the consultation – which runs until 30th January – would be a “genuine” one, adding: “We will listen.”

He said the Labour authority planned to do some “really exciting and innovative things”.

Deputy council leader Aniela Bylinski Gelder urged opposition groups also to bring forward their ideas for the budget now, rather than presenting a “wishlist” on the day of the meeting at which it is finalised.

Council leader Jacky Alty and Cllr Tomlinson both said their doors were open to suggestions from councillors of all political parties.

To take part in the budget consultation, residents should visit: www.southribble.gov.uk/consultations.