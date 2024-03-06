Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fourth-generation family cheesemakers, Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses has become the largest independent soft cheesemaker in the UK after buying out another much-loved cheese brand.

Butlers, who operate out of Wilson Fields Farms in Inglewhite near Preston, and who are best-known for their Blacksticks Blue, have acquired Hampshire Cheese Company, home of much-loved soft cheeses Tunworth and Winslade, for an undisclosed sum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampshire Cheese Company was founded in 2005 by Stacey Hedges and has amassed a legion of fans for Tunworth and Winslade; two handcrafted, continental-style soft cheeses that are revered among some of the UK’s leading chefs, Michelin restaurants and premium independent retailers.

Matthew Hall, fourth-generation owner at Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses said: “Bringing two incredible cheeses like Tunworth and Winslade into our family is super exciting and consistent with our soft cheese strategy. The quality and reputation that Stacey and her team have established for Tunworth and Winslade is something we will be proud to nurture with their loyal customers.

Butler's cheese

"Over the years, Stacey has shared our mission to drive the British cheese renaissance in the UK and we are privileged to bring Tunworth and Winslade into our family, continue on that journey and get more of the amazing cheeses being made in Britain, to more people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad