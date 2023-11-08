Video shows Longridge fire at Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses
Dozens of firefighters and 10 engines battled the blaze at the Shay Lane Industrial Estate after the office and packing site of Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses caught fire at around 9.30pm on Monday (November 6).
Firefighters worked through the night with two aerial ladder platforms, a stinger appliance, drone unit, high-volume pump and a command unit dispatched to the scene to help bring the blaze under control.
No casualties were reported but the devastating fire has gutted the industrial unit which will need to be demolished.
Footage of the blaze shows the Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses site engulfed in flames as huge plumes of fire and smoke billowed into the night sky.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service remain on site today (Wednesday, November 8) to manage hotspots in the debris.
On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses said: “Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has worked through the night to bring a fire at our office and packing site on Shay Lane, Longridge under control.
"Crews will remain on site for the next 24-48 hours and we would like to thank everyone involved for their hard work in challenging circumstances.
“Our dairy, which is a separate site in Inglewhite, was not impacted and continues to turn milk into cheese today.
"Our priority is supporting and looking after all of our team - our extended family - and we have been touched by the support from our local community and our customers.”
The company said its online cheese store is “on pause at the moment” while it deals with the aftermath of Monday’s devastating fire at its office and packing site on Shay Lane Industrial Estate.