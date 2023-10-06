Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The business, which is based at Wilson Fields Farm, Inglewhite, is teaming up with Virgin Atlantic to supply their ‘premium’ customers the signature Blacksticks Blue on board the long-haul flights to America.

The cheese is part of the airline’s new autumn menu, which will also see vintage cheddar, fig jelly and grapes with olive oil and sea salt crackers on the cheese plate.

"Rich umami flavour”

The nations favourite blue cheese

Matthew Hall, fourth-generation owner at Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses said: “Most of us operate on autopilot in our day-to-day lives. We do the same things, go through the motions and stick to our normal routines - and that includes what we eat.

“One of the great things about holidays is that as soon as you set off your mentality shifts, your senses are heightened and we all become that little bit more open to new experiences. That’s why having Blacksticks on the onboard menu with Virgin Atlantic is super exciting.

“People might be used to Blacksticks on their cheeseboard - some won’t have tried, or even considered trying Blacksticks before - yet at 30,000 feet, you can savour it in a whole new and exciting environment and add a bit of oomph to your meal.

"And, with the sensitivity of your tastebuds reducing significantly at altitude, the rich umami flavour of Blacksticks makes it your perfect partner while in the skies!

“Speciality cheese is absolutely booming at the moment and we’re pioneering the British cheese renaissance by opening up new and exciting eating occasions to consumers - this is another great example of that, getting Blacksticks into more mouths, showing its versatility and setting it free from the cheeseboard.”

What is Blacksticks Blue?

Blacksticks Blue has been named the UK’s favourite blue cheese and is a winner of two Gold Stars at the Great Taste Awards 2023.

It’s made from pasteurised milk taken from the farm’s pedigree herd and is aged for about eight weeks during which it develops a distinctive amber hue and blue veins.