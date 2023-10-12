Lancashire Great British Menu star creates the ultimate Michelin starred ‘Warburtons Toastie’ - and here's how to recreate it at home
Known for her nostalgic dishes and seasonal flavour combinations, the Northcote executive chef has created a toastie inspired by her favourite comfort meal of tomatoes and cheese on toast.
This Autumn comfort food has been elevated to Michelin standards by Lisa, and features Warburtons Toastie loaf, Black Cow cheddar cheese and Tunworth cheese, plump Isle of Wight tomatoes, basil oil, tomato jelly, basil mayonnaise, finished with a tomato consommé.
The one-of-a-kind Michelin cheese toastie will be available on Northcote’s seasonal lunch menu as a starter exclusively from today, and if you can’t make to the restaurant, Lisa has adapted the recipe for everyone to be able to make it at home.
She said: “The inspiration for this amazing dish came from my own favourite guilty pleasure – tinned tomatoes and cheese on Warburtons Toastie loaf! “There is nothing better when you want something comforting, quick, and delicious than a toastie and this dish is a decadent version of this great classic comfort food, elevated using the very best quality ingredients. The make at home version is equally delicious and uses ingredients anyone can get from a supermarket meaning they can elevate their own toasties with ease.’
The dish comes hot on the heels of the new Warburtons campaign, featuring Hollywood icon Samuel L Jackson. Celebrating Warburtons’ dedication to making the best quality loaf, SLJ turns his hand to the top job at the bakery to remind people who bakes the best bread.
Jonathan Warburton, chairman of Warburtons, said: “We pride ourselves on making the best quality products, and what better recognition that we’re doing things right than to have Britain’s favourite loaf featured on a Michelin menu!
"Lisa has created a stunning dish that takes this simple British classic comfort food to a new level. I am really pleased she has created a make at home version too, so that everyone can try a little Michelin luxury from their own homes – we will most definitely be giving it a try.”
For reservations, go to www.northcote.com to book a table.