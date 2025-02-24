Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire city has been named as one of the UK’s most affordable places for a visit to the barbers.

When it comes to grooming and self care, new research shows that men across the UK are paying drastically different prices for their regular haircut depending on their postcode.

Experts from Ripe Hair & Beauty who offer barber shop insurance analysed the average cost of a men’s haircut across towns and cities in the UK and found that Preston is one of the cheapest places in the UK for a barbers visit.

According to the data the average cost of a men’s haircut in the UK is £13, while residents in Preston can expect to pay only £10 for their cut.

The Lancashire city drew alongside the Scottish city of Perth as the second cheapest locations in the UK, close behind Stoke-on-Trent in first.

Barbers recommend men go for a regular trim every two to six weeks depending on their preferred style, so how much would this amount to in a year?

According to the research by Ripe, men in Preston will spend around £120 annually at the barber shop compared to the UK national average of £156 - that’s 30 per cent less.

One of the many barbers in Preston - Deepdale Barbers. | Google Maps Street View

Speaking on the findings Alan Thomas, CEO of Ripe Hair & Beauty, said: “Local barbers are a staple on many UK high streets and our research shows just how much money men spend on average when they pay a visit to their local barbers.

“Barber shops are a vital part of the local economy while also providing a welcome space for socialising and community across the UK.”

Experts at Ripe Hair & Beauty have shared their tips to find the perfect barbers:

Check out online reviews for your local barber shops. Reputation and word of mouth also go a long way to finding a barber you can trust.

Cleanliness is key and a reputable barber will have a warm and welcoming shop without sacrificing on sanitation. All barbers should have a health and safety certificate to make sure they’re trained in handling sharps, disinfecting equipment and more.

The most professional barbers should be able to cater to your desired cut or hair type. If you’re looking for something more specialised do your research and find the right fit ahead of time.

Check to see if they’re a British Barber Council member. This is the industry’s regulatory body which shows their commitment to high standards and professional development.