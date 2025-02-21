A golf course on Lancashire’s Fylde coast has been ranked one of the best in the country.

Royal Lytham & St Annes has placed fourth in National Club Golfer magazine’s Top 100 Golf Courses in England list.

“The challenging and well-maintained course presents a stern test of golfing skill, with strategically placed bunkers and thick rough requiring accuracy and precision”, according to National Club Golfer.

The historic Links Gate club was founded in 1886 and has played host to The Open Championship 11 times since 1926, its most recent hosting coming in 2012 when South African Ernie Els claimed the Claret Jug.

Last year, plans to remodel the course were passed, paving the way for the Open to be held again at the course, which will be welcoming the AIG Women’s Open in 2026. The remodelling works will include a new practice ground and practice tee; building of a new tee on the 14th hole; alterations to reroute the 11th fairway; and works to improve the road system to provide access around the course.

Research from Sheffield Hallam University’s Sport Industry Research Centre found that the event generated around £65m in economic benefits to Lancashire when the Open was hosted here in 2012, with £25m of this extra spending being received by the Fylde coast

National Club Golfer says: “Royal Lytham & St Annes retains a homely feel that is conveyed by some of the modest but pristine houses lining the links. It is sometimes hard to believe that you are only half a mile away from the sea.”

Described as a “glorious links course with a rich and famous history”, with views of Blackpool Tower, NCG added: “A links that grows on you – taken individually, nearly all of the holes are worth playing and bear scrutiny."

The only other course in Lancashire to make the Top 100 list was St Annes Old Links, which placed 72nd.

North West courses in the list

The North West coast was well represented in the list, with 10 courses overall: Royal Birkdale (3rd), Royal Lytham (4th), Royal Liverpool (11th), Formby (12th), Hillside (22nd), West Lancs (25th), Southport and Ainsdale (29th), Wallasey (46th), St Anne’s Old Links (72nd), and Formby Ladies (92nd).