Meet the talented Lancashire artist creating ultra-realistic custom model figures from his shed
Founder of War Office Figures Gary MacMillan creates memorial pieces and custom-made figures upon request from his shed in Chorley.
Gary’s models are often created to celebrate the life of a loved one or mark a veteran’s time in the Armed Forces.
Gary said: “They [the figures] all need undercoating, which I use the black for and then highlight with a white using the airbrush. Once that's done, then it's just a case of picking the colours and doing the colours.
“There's various methods involved. There's dry brushing, there's wet blending, some people use oils, I just like using the acrylics myself. A lot of people, when you see it on modelling groups, are saying, ‘what's the best brush to get?’ There isn't a magic brush. You've either got it or you haven't.
“I would say 90% of the stuff I do is military. Thousands upon thousands of veterans in the UK, some of them like to remember their time by photos, others like these [models]. Obviously, with the military stuff, you've got to try and get it as realistic as possible because obviously the veteran's going to be looking at it and going, ‘well, you've got that wrong’.
“The more I found I was painting, it was just de-stressing me completely. It just takes the time away. You don't know where you are, it just takes over completely and before you know it, four hours has passed.”
